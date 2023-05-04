Veteran Actor Sarath Babu is Not Dead! Family Clarifies on Viral Claims

Hyderabad: The reports of veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu’s death are not true, the actor’s family clarified on Wednesday evening. A while ago reports emerged on social media stating the senior actor had died prompting his family to issue the clarification on his health.

The PR agency of the actor's family dismissed the reports of 71-year-old Sarath Babu’s demise and said he is recovering in the hospital. The family of the actor has appealed to the people to not believe any unverified news on social media.

Last week, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of uneasiness. The 71-year-old is undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage. Prior to this, Sarath Babu was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru,

Sarath Babu started his career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. He has also acted in a few Kannada and Malayalam movies. The actor won Nandi awards nine time for best acting in supporting roles.



