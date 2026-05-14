Is Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2026 Outfit Worth ₹1500 Crore?

Urvashi Rautela grabbed global attention at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her dramatic silver couture appearance. The actress walked the red carpet in a heavily embellished outfit designed by Vietnam-based fashion label JoliPoli Couture.

The look quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments from Cannes this year after reports claimed that the entire ensemble could be worth nearly ₹1500 crore. However, these figures are currently part of media discussions and have not been officially verified.

Urvashi’s outfit featured a sparkling silver gown covered with crystal detailing, metallic embroidery, and dramatic cape-style sleeves. She completed the look with a bold falcon-inspired headpiece and luxury accessories, making her appearance stand out on the international red carpet.

The actress reportedly attended Cannes for the fifth consecutive year and said she felt proud to represent India on a global platform.

As soon as photos and videos from the event surfaced online, social media users began sharing mixed reactions. While many praised her confidence and bold fashion choice, others felt the look was too extravagant for the Cannes red carpet.

Despite the divided opinions, Urvashi once again succeeded in becoming one of the most discussed celebrities at Cannes 2026.