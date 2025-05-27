Unni Mukundan Assaults Ex-Manager Vipin: What Exactly Happened?

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who made it to the headlines with his latest film Marco, has landed in controversy for assaulting his former manager. The actor's ex-manager, Vipin Kumar, accused Unni Mukunadan of allegedly thrashing him for praising Tovino Thomas' new film, Narivetta.

The manager has filed a police complaint against the actor at the Infopark Police Station. It was during this moment that Vipin shared details of what happened between him and Unni Mukundan.

"I am a promotion consultant, and I do PR for many movies and actors. I did promotions for Tovino Thomas' Narivetta. I had posted praising the film, which Unni didn't like. He called me that night, asking me to stop working for him as his manager. I said okay to it. I am not a paid manager. I am a PR consultant. I worked on many films. He already knew that."

Vipin also said that the Marco actor called him and asked him to come down to the parking area of his building, where he was physically assaulted. "I came to the parking area of the building where I stayed, as he had asked me to. He assaulted me after abusing me. I have been working with him for the last six years. He was frustrated recently because he had not received any good film offers since the release of Marco. His film Get Set Baby failed at the box office. He has not received any film offers since then.

Reports also suggest that Unni Mukundan aspires to direct a film, but this plan has not come to fruition. He was extra frustrated. Vipin also filed a complaint with FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).