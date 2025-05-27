NIT Rourkela Develops Biosensor for Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, have developed a new technology to detect early-stage breast cancer cells quickly, simply, and affordably. This breakthrough aims to bring revolutionary changes in the timely and efficient management of breast cancer, which often goes unnoticed in its initial stages.

The technology is based on a semiconductor device called a Tunnel Field Effect Transistor (TFET) and acts as a biosensor to identify cancer cells without the need for complex or expensive laboratory procedures. Developed by a professor and his research scholar from the Electrical Engineering Department, this biosensor was tested through computer simulations, showing promising results in accurately detecting breast cancer cells.

Breast cancer cases are rising in India, but early diagnosis remains a challenge. Common screening methods like mammography, X-rays, ELISA tests, ultrasonography, and MRI require special equipment and trained staff, which are often unavailable to poor populations. This new biosensor detects cancer cells by analyzing their physical properties, particularly their higher water content compared to healthy cells.

The biosensor uses microwave radiation to sense differences in dielectric properties, which measure how materials respond to electric fields, between healthy and cancerous cells. This allows the device to distinguish cancer cells with high accuracy.

The TFET biosensor works by creating a tiny cavity on the transistor where a sample equivalent to cell tissue is placed. It then measures changes in electrical signals to detect whether the cells are cancerous or healthy. Since cancer cells like T47D have higher electrical conductivity than healthy cells such as MCF-10A, the sensor quickly and precisely identifies these differences.

Despite the advanced technology, manufacturing such nanoscale devices is challenging in India due to limited resources. The researchers are currently seeking collaborations to develop prototypes and scientifically validate the technology.

The proposed biosensor device is less than 100 nanometers in size. According to the researchers, only a few global technology companies like Intel, IBM, and Motorola currently have the capability to design and manufacture nanoscale devices of this complexity.

This innovation promises an affordable, efficient, and accessible method for early breast cancer detection, potentially improving outcomes and saving lives, especially in underserved regions.