TV Actress Anjali Pavan Reveals Newborn Son’s Name on Children’s Day

Telugu television actress Anjali Pavan, who welcomed her second child a few weeks ago, had kept fans in suspense about the baby’s gender and name. She did not share any photos or details until now, leading to wide curiosity among her followers.

Putting an end to the suspense, Anjali shared a video on November 14, Children’s Day, announcing the arrival of her son. She revealed that the baby boy has been named “Jaiveer Krithik (JVK)”. Fans have been congratulating the actress and praising the name on social media.

Anjali Pavan rose to fame through several popular TV serials such as Mogali Rekulu, Radha Kalyanam, Devatha, and Shivarangini. She has also appeared in films like Legend and Oka Laila Kosam. In recent years, she has stayed away from television.

Anjali married actor Santosh Pavan in 2017. The couple already has a daughter, Chandamama (Dhanvi), who often appears in TV shows. With the birth of Jaiveer, Dhanvi now has a younger brother to play with.

Bigg Boss Offers Delayed Again

Anjali has reportedly been receiving invitations to participate in the Bigg Boss reality show for the past few years. She had even prepared to enter the Season 8 house, but just before the show began, her daughter Dhanvi and husband Pavan fell ill with chikungunya and typhoid. She dropped the plan to take care of them.

During Season 9, Anjali was pregnant and had to decline the offer again. Fans are now curious whether she may appear on the show in future seasons.