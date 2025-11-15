Banks Holiday on November 16 Due To This Reason

As the weekend approaches, customers are reminded that tomorrow, November 16, will be a bank holiday across India, as the day falls on a Sunday. Since all banks—public, private, rural, and cooperative—remain closed on Sundays, there will be no over-the-counter banking services available.

Why Banks Are Closed on November 16

November 16 does not coincide with any festival or special national observance. The closure is simply due to the regular weekly Sunday holiday observed uniformly across all states and Union Territories.

This means banking services such as cash deposits, cheque clearance at branches, passbook updates, and in-person customer support will not be available.

Online Banking Services Will Continue

While physical branches will stay closed, customers can still access essential banking services through:

UPI

Net Banking

Mobile Banking Apps

ATMs

ATM cash availability may vary by location, so customers are advised to withdraw cash in advance if needed.

Next Working Day: November 17

Banks will reopen on Monday, November 17, following regular business hours. All pending services, including cheque clearances and branch-related work, will resume from that day.

Final Note

Although November 16 is not a festival-related bank holiday, it is still a nationwide closure because of the weekly Sunday break. Customers planning any important transactions should ensure they complete them before the branch closing hours today or wait until Monday.

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