Trisha Krishnan Getting Married? Here's How the Actor Responded

A popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan is in the news again. This time, she is making headlines for her marriage. A few unconfirmed reports suggest that the Ponniyin Selvan: II will tie the knot soon with a producer from the Malayalam film industry. Trisha, who has worked in both Telugu and Tamil film industries for almost 20 years, has a huge fan base.

Visibly upset Trisha to X to respond to the rumours around her marriage. “Keep calm and stop rumouring,’ she wrote in a post on X on Thursday.

DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”,

“KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING”

CHEERS! — Trish (@trishtrashers) September 21, 2023

In the past too, the Southern actor has said she has not thought about getting married. She had said in an interview that she is not going to make it happen for the sake of it.

A few years ago, Trisha got engaged to Varun Manian amid much fanfare in Chennai. However, the engagement was called off.

On the workfront, Trisha will be next seen in Arun Vaseegaran’s directorial ‘The Road’, which is slated for October 6 release. She’s also reunited with the Tamil star Vijay after 15 years for Leo project. The film will hit the screens on October19.

Also Read: Director Tinu Desai shares why his team dug 40-foot deep hole for 'Mission Raniganj' shoot