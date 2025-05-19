Tollywood Distributors Fall Out: Theatres Shutdown from June 1

Tollywood is on the brink of major disruption as film exhibitors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have proposed a complete shutdown of theaters starting June 1. The proposal emerged during a joint meeting held today by over 60 exhibitors, including prominent names like Dil Raju and Suresh Babu.

Exhibitors have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the current rental-based system and are demanding a switch to a percentage-based revenue-sharing model. According to sources, most exhibitors are united in supporting this shift. However, the move has sparked controversy, with several leading distributors and producers reportedly boycotting the meeting, indicating their disagreement with the proposed changes.

The exhibitors plan to submit a formal request along with a bandh notice before announcing their detailed action plan. If the shutdown proceeds, it is expected to severely impact film releases scheduled for June.

The first film to face the fallout would be Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, particularly its dubbed Telugu version. While the Tamil release may continue as planned, only multiplexes outside the exhibitors’ association might screen the Telugu version.

More significantly, the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 12 is at risk. With huge investments and advances tied to the project, a theater shutdown could lead to serious complications for the producers and distributors involved.

With just 12 days remaining before the proposed shutdown, industry insiders hope for a quick resolution. The shift to a percentage-based model—especially in single-screen theaters, could reduce producers’ revenue shares, explaining the resistance from some producers.

Tollywood now waits for intervention from senior industry leaders to resolve the conflict and avoid a looming crisis.