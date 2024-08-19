Stree 2 First Weekend Collection: Rs 280 Crore Plus at Box Office

Stree 2, the much-anticipated horror comedy, has stunned the Indian box office with a spectacular opening weekend, both domestically and internationally. The film grossed a remarkable USD 5.50 million (approximately Rs. 45.50 crore) in its four-day weekend overseas, marking the highest international opening for a Bollywood film that doesn't feature one of the industry's major stars like the Khans, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, or Ranbir Kapoor, nor is it directed by a star director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Globally, Stree 2's opening weekend amounted to a staggering Rs. 281 crore, with a significant Rs. 235 crore (Rs. 193 crore nett) coming from India alone. This impressive start puts Stree 2 in a league of its own, vastly surpassing its predecessor.

The overseas performance of Stree 2 is particularly noteworthy, as it grossed ten times more in its opening weekend than the original Stree did back in 2018. Furthermore, it has already outperformed the lifetime earnings of the original film by 2.5 times. The strong weekend trend suggests that the film is poised for sustained success in the coming weeks, with expectations to cross the USD 10 million mark and potentially aim for USD 15 million internationally.

North America emerged as the top-performing market for Stree 2, with the film grossing over USD 1.60 million in the United States and more than CAD 1 million in Canada. The film secured the ninth spot on the weekend box office chart in the region, a remarkable achievement for a film of this scale. The Middle East also delivered solid numbers, with the UAE contributing USD 1.10 million and the overall region grossing USD 1.50 million.

Area-wise Breakup of Stree 2's overseas box office performance in first weekend:

Area Gross

United States USD 1,610,000

Canada USD 750,000

Middle East USD 1,500,000

Australia USD 465,000

New Zealand, Fiji USD 125,000

Nepal USD 275,000

Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 100,000

United Kingdom USD 380,000

Rest of Europe USD 200,000

Rest of World USD 50,000

Overseas Total USD 5,450,000