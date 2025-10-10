SS Rajamouli Birthday Special: ‘Jakkanna’ — The Master Craftsman Who Made Indian Cinema Shine Worldwide

Today, October 10, marks the birthday of SS Rajamouli, one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers whose visionary storytelling has taken Indian cinema to global heights. From crafting rooted Telugu dramas to delivering world-class cinematic spectacles, Rajamouli’s journey stands as an inspiring testament to passion, perseverance, and perfection.

Rajamouli began his illustrious career in 2001 with NTR Jr’s Student No.1, a film that marked the arrival of a storyteller with immense promise. Over the years, he redefined commercial cinema with blockbuster hits such as Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and most recently, RRR.

It was RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, that catapulted Rajamouli to unprecedented global fame. The film not only shattered box office records but also made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at the 95th Academy Awards. The song’s electrifying choreography and Rajamouli’s larger-than-life vision became a cultural phenomenon across continents.

Beyond the Oscars, RRR earned international acclaim at prestigious film festivals, including Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, where it won multiple honors. Global icons such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg personally praised Rajamouli’s filmmaking genius — a moment of pride for Indian cinema.

With Baahubali, Rajamouli had already proven that Indian films could match Hollywood in scale and storytelling, but RRR cemented his status as a global filmmaker — a director whose work transcends language and borders.

As he celebrates another year of excellence, Rajamouli is currently developing his next magnum opus, tentatively titled SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film, touted to be an epic jungle adventure inspired by real-world explorers, is already one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

From Student No.1 to RRR and now SSMB29, SS Rajamouli continues to redefine what Indian filmmakers can dream and achieve. His cinematic journey is not just about box office glory — it’s about making India proud on the world stage.

Here’s wishing SS Rajamouli a very happy birthday and many more years of storytelling brilliance!

Also read: SS Rajamouli Birthday Special: Unseen and Rare Photos