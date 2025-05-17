Srinidhi Shetty Rises in Tollywood After HIT 3 Success!

Srinidhi Shetty, the model-turned-actress who recently impressed audiences with the blockbuster HIT 3, is steadily making her mark in Telugu cinema. With several offers reportedly coming her way, Srinidhi’s rising popularity in Tollywood is hard to miss.

Industry sources reveal, “Srinidhi’s recent success is opening new doors in Telugu films. Her previous hit KGF established her as a credible actress, and her selective choice of roles has maintained her strong market value.”

Then there's Srinidhi, who will win Telugu hearts playing the female lead in the new movie Telusu Kadha, opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Experts are confident of their chemistry on screen. "From working with a leading actor like Nani to now sharing screen space with Siddhu, she's proving she is giving good projects and co-stars her weight," an insider revealed.

Tollywood recently saw the emergence of actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Krithi Shetty, and Rukmini Vasanth. Srinidhi is now ready to make her own niche in this highly competitive industry. "With a perfect combination of talent and beauty, Srinidhi needs patience and perseverance to really make it big in Telugu cinema," the source further added.

Famous for her dreamy romantic role in KGF, Srinidhi took fans by surprise by essaying a tough cop in the action film HIT 3. As for how her role in Telusu Kadha will go down, fans will have to wait and see.