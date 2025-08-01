Son of Sardaar 2 Review and Rating: Ajay Devgn Returns, But the Magic Doesn’t

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 sets out with the promise of laughter, action, and cultural chaos—this time trading the fields of Punjab for the moors of Scotland. But while the scenery changes, the spark that made the first film a hit seems lost in transit.

Lost in Scotland, Lost in the Plot

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi, a well-meaning but perpetually confused Sardaar now navigating foreign soil. His latest misadventures involve impersonating a soldier, pretending to be someone’s father for a wedding, and falling for Rabiya (Mrunal Thakur), a Pakistani wedding dancer with her own emotional baggage.

The plot, riddled with contrivances and mismatched tones, struggles to find its footing. What should have been a breezy, fun sequel becomes a mishmash of slapstick comedy, forced romance, and overcooked patriotism.

Forced Romance, Patchy Humour

The chemistry between Devgn and Thakur never takes off. Their scenes lack emotional depth or comedic timing, and the age gap—while not inherently problematic—feels glaring when the writing fails to bridge it. One attempted kissing scene fizzles out awkwardly, symbolic of the film’s strained romantic track.

Supporting Cast to the Rescue

Where Devgn and Thakur falter, the supporting cast steps up. Ravi Kishan, as a Pakistan-hating gangster-businessman, steals every scene he’s in with deadpan delivery and sharp one-liners. Deepak Dobriyal brings rare sensitivity to his role as a transgender character, and Sanjay Mishra adds his trademark eccentricity, infusing humour into a script that sorely needs it.

Their efforts inject much-needed life into the second half, which is noticeably stronger than the first—though getting there feels like a chore.

Pakistan, Punchlines & Patriotic Tropes

The India-Pakistan thread is central but unevenly handled. While the film offers a semblance of civility toward its Pakistani characters, it also leans on tired stereotypes, reducing the rival nation to clichés of cowardice and terrorism. One extended monologue by Jassi on India’s war victories straddles the line between satire and jingoism—funny in parts, but tonally inconsistent.

What About the Action?

For a film marketed as an action-comedy, there’s surprisingly little action. Devgn, known for his screen presence in high-octane roles, spends most of the film passively reacting to chaos around him. Apart from a tank sequence and carrying Neeru Bajwa mid-song, there’s not much to cheer about. The scenic beauty of Scotland is also underutilized, with bland cinematography doing little justice to the backdrop.

A Touch of Heart

A few nostalgic callbacks do work. Mukul Dev and Vindu Dara Singh reprise their roles with warmth, and their moments with Ravi Kishan’s character offer some genuine laughs. These flashes of camaraderie hint at what the film could’ve been if better written.

Final Verdict

Son of Sardaar 2 tries to be a family entertainer that blends comedy, patriotism, drama, and romance—but it never fully delivers on any front. It lacks the organic chaos and fun of its predecessor and ends up as a convoluted, occasionally amusing, but mostly forgettable sequel.

Bottom line: Come for the nostalgia, stay for the supporting cast—but don’t expect the same madness as the first ride.