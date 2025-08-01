Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 Face Tough Box Office Battle Against Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

The much-awaited sequels Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 hit theatres today, but the opening hasn’t been as strong as expected. The original Son Of Sardaar, which released back in 2012, had performed decently despite a major Diwali clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. That clash even led to a rift between Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films at the time.

This time, the competition isn’t as intense, but Son Of Sardaar 2 still faces a tough box office scenario. Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, featuring newcomers, released two weeks ago and continues to dominate. The film has already collected a massive ₹270 crore at the domestic box office, making it difficult for new releases to grab audience attention.

Adding to the pressure is the unexpected success of Mahavatar Narsimha, which has picked up momentum and is now impacting even Saiyaara’s collections. With such strong holdovers, the new releases are heading into a challenging weekend.

Dull Advance Bookings for Both Films

Advance bookings for both Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 have been underwhelming.

Son Of Sardaar 2 sold around 28,000 tickets before release.

Dhadak 2 managed to sell only 18,000 tickets.

Son Of Sardaar 2 has released across 2,500-3,000 screens and is expected to open in the range of ₹6.5–7 crore on Day 1. Trade experts believe the numbers could improve over the weekend if the films receive positive word-of-mouth.

However, industry insiders point out that sequels usually benefit from audience curiosity only when the trailer, music, or overall buzz is strong — which isn’t the case here. Both films have failed to generate the kind of pre-release excitement needed to draw big crowds, as reflected in the tepid advance bookings.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Outshining New Releases

Interestingly, Mahavatar Narsimha is projected to earn more on its second Friday than Son Of Sardaar 2 might on its opening day. This sets the stage for a tough battle ahead for both new sequels.