Sitara Reveals Her First Paycheck, Deets Inside!

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, revealed during an interactive session that she donated her first paycheck to provide bicycles for girls to promote education.

"I love education, and I feel every kid needs the same, so I wanted to give something to help kids," Sitara said about using her debut earnings to buy cycles for underprivileged girls.

The young star recently announced a major collaboration between the Mahesh Babu Foundation and the Telugu Digital Media Federation. The initiative aims to support social media influencers in need of healthcare benefits.

Sitara explained the goal is to "provide health-related benefits to needy social media influencers so they can access essential medical care and support." She expressed excitement about partnering with TeluguDMF to empower individuals and make a positive societal impact.

During the interaction, Sitara also advised the new generation of Instagram influencers, saying, "Don't be afraid to try something new and come out of your comfort zone." She values young people becoming influencers, stating, "These young kids set an example for other influencers."

If given a chance to play one of her father's roles, Sitara said she would love to portray Sitharama Raju from the 2010 fantasy drama Khaleja.

Sitara emphasized the importance of protecting children from inappropriate online content, advising, "If something is not for kids, it's our responsibility to keep them away from it."

The initiative aims to uplift and support the growing community of social media influencers in Telugu states. Sitara's passion for education and guidance for young influencers underscores her role in impacting society positively.