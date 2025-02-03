Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ravikanth Perepu, Rana Daggubati’s It’s Complicated Releasing In Theatres On February 14th

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s 2020 rom-com Krishna and His Leela was an instant hit when it released directly on OTT during the pandemic, capturing hearts with its quirky charm and relatable characters. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Rana Daggubati and Sanjay Reddy, the film was a refreshing take on romance, featuring a stellar cast including Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in pivotal roles.

Now, Rana Daggubati is set to bring this popular film to the big screen for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day. The film, which was initially a digital-only release, will hit cinemas on February 14th with a fresh twist—the title has been changed to It’s Complicated. The new title not only adds an extra layer of intrigue but also perfectly aligns with the film's playful and complex portrayal of relationships, making it an ideal fit for the romantic vibe of the holiday.

The announcement was made in a humorous video featuring Rana Daggubati, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and director Ravikanth Perepu, where the trio shares the exciting news and hints at the upcoming promotional activities for the release.

With music by the talented Sricharan Pakala and cinematography by Shaneil Deo and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu, It’s Complicated promises to deliver all the warmth, humor, and emotional highs that made the original so beloved.