See: Chiranjeevi First Look from Vishwambhara

After teasing with a pre-look poster, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer much-awaited crazy socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara came up with a bigger mass bonanza, by unveiling the first look poster.

In the striking new poster with a quote- When Myths Collide Legends Rise, Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen seated on a rock, wielding a trident instilled with special powers. The background features a radiant divine force deriving from a hill, while the atmosphere is charged with electric energy and thunders.

Chiranjeevi appears youthful and dynamic with a light beard, casting a serious gaze at the trident. This visually spectacular first look has generated strong buzz and heightened anticipation for the film.

Director Vassishta who delivered the blockbuster Bimbisara on his debut is making Vishwambhara as his most prestigious project, collaborating with his favourite star Chiranjeevi. He created a fantasy world for the movie that promises to be a visual wonder with top-notch VFX, high-octane action episodes, and touching drama.

This ambitious project is produced by the blockbuster production house UV Creations that boasts a stellar cast and a team of top-tier technicians. Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath are set to star as the lead heroines, while Kunal Kapoor will be seen in a powerful character.

Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are bankrolling this fantasy action adventure. MM Keeravani who recently won an Oscar Award scores the music, while the popular lensman Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer.

As once again confirmed by the makers, Vishwambhara will be released on January 10th in 2025