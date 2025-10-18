Samantha On Bold Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava': One Time Experiment To Test My Boundaries

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her candour and authenticity, once again made headlines with her forthright revelations at the NDTV World Summit 2025. The actress spoke at length about the personal and professional choices that have shaped her journey in cinema, emphasizing that every decision stemmed from curiosity and a desire to challenge herself rather than maintain a particular image.

In a conversation with an NDTV journalist, Samantha shared that she has always gravitated toward roles that push her creatively. “I’ve always wanted to take on characters that add depth to my career — those opportunities don’t come often,” she noted, reflecting on how she deliberately steered her career towards substance-driven performances.

Addressing one of her most-discussed decisions — performing in the chartbuster Oo Antava from Pushpa — Samantha revealed that it was a deeply personal choice. “It was something I did to test my own limits. I never saw myself as sexy, and no director had ever offered me a bold role before,” she said, adding that it was a one-time experiment that ultimately became a nationwide phenomenon.

With her trademark honesty, Samantha once again proved why she remains one of the most respected and fearless voices in Indian cinema today.

Besides acting, Samantha recently donned the producer's hat. Her maiden production venture Subham was a sleeper hit.