Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri Pens Emotional Note to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for His Support

As his latest romantic drama Saiyaara continues its dream run at the box office, director Mohit Suri took to social media on Thursday to express his gratitude to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his support. The film, which features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, has crossed the ₹150 crore nett mark in its first week — a major feat for a debutant-led project.

Suri shared a heartfelt note praising Vanga for being the first to openly back Saiyaara. “Sandeep, @imvangasandeep, thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara,” Suri wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He continued by highlighting their shared passion for emotionally intense storytelling:

“It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do — to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!”

Vanga, known for his blockbuster films like Kabir Singh and Animal, had earlier shown his excitement for Saiyaara by sharing its trailer on July 9. He wrote, “Witnessing a Hindi heartland love story completely emphasizing on romance and drama. Waiting to watch it on the first day. Wishing the debutants all the very best :-) It’s purely Mohit Suri’s magic :-) @mohit11481.”

This mutual respect appears to be rooted in earlier interactions as well. In a past interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suri revealed that he had personally messaged Vanga after watching Animal, praising the film and defending its artistic vision amid ongoing criticism. He said he admired how Vanga’s directorial voice was evident in every frame of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

With this recent exchange of admiration, a strong creative camaraderie seems to be forming between two of Bollywood’s most emotionally-driven storytellers.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara is on its way to becoming one of the most successful romantic dramas in recent times — and potentially the highest-grossing film led by newcomers. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie has struck a chord with audiences nationwide, thanks to its deep emotional core and soulful narrative.