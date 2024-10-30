Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara Title Locked, Release Date - 9 May, 2025!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has joined hands with one of the most renowned production houses of Telugu Cinema, Sithara Entertainments for his prestigious 75th film. Writer-diretor Bhanu Bhogavarapu is directing the film and the makers have promised a MASS JATHARA in theatres with the film on 9th May 2025.

Yes, the super thrilling massive entertainer is said to be an EXPLOSION OF ENTERTAINMENT in theatres. Makers announced the title with a creative poster that has Jathara/ carnival, in the background with firecrackers going all around with Ravi Teja in a stylish avatar walking with a gun. Already, makers released a pre-look poster with two cigarettes in his hand and that explains the style and mass attitude of the actor in the film.

Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the producers are super confident that MASS MAHARAAJ will make a huge comeback with this film at the box office. Adding more dynamism and energy to the proceedings, Sreeleela is been cast as the leading lady of the film. Already, the duo has smashed box office with their film, Dhamaka and this time they will explode in massy style.

Rocking composer Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film and he has a successful track record with Ravi Teja. Their combination is once again going to give a mass blast in the theatres. Vidhu Ayyana is handling cinematography and Navin Nooli is editing the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the film on a massive scale. Srikara Studios is presenting it. The highly explosive entertainer is set to hit theatres worldwide on 9th May, 2025.