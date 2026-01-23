Rashmika Mandanna to Play a More Substantial Role in Pushpa 3

Rashmika Mandanna’s rising popularity has earned her a significantly larger role in the upcoming Pushpa 3, the next installment of the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. Director Sukumar has reportedly expanded her screen presence in response to her growing appeal among audiences across India.

An insider revealed that the decision was made some time ago, noting that Rashmika’s character was already more prominent in Pushpa 2 than in the first film. Her performance in recent projects, particularly in The Girlfriend, has further boosted her stature, leading the makers to enhance her role in the third part.

According to the source, Rashmika’s role in Pushpa 3 is now expected to be almost on par with that of lead actor Allu Arjun, reflecting her expanded importance in the storyline and the franchise’s evolving dynamics.

Pushpa 3, starring Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, is among the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, with fans eager to see how the narrative progresses in the next chapter.