Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Bookings Open: Set for Huge Opening

Ranveer Singh's most-anticipated Dhurandhar The Revenge has opened its advance bookings across cinemas nationwide today, setting the stage for what trade expects to be one of the biggest theatrical openings of all time.

Mounted on a grand scale, Dhurandhar The Revenge promises a high-octane theatrical experience, blending slick action, gripping drama and espionage in never-seen-before style.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy-action thriller raises the stakes with intense action and a gripping revenge-driven narrative. He is joined by a formidable ensemble cast including R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as the formidable SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding further intensity to the film’s gripping storyline.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film – Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The story of unknown men unfolds in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026.