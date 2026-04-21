Ram Charan’s Peddi VFX Shock: 3 Months Spent on 5 Minutes of Scenes

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has been postponed to June 2026, moving away from its earlier planned release on April 30. The delay comes as the film is still under production, with shooting and post-production work yet to be completed.

One of the major reasons behind the postponement is the extensive VFX work, especially in the wrestling and action sequences. The VFX team revealed that even a few minutes of footage required a significant amount of time to complete. Around 4 to 5 minutes of visuals reportedly took nearly three months, highlighting the scale and detail involved.

According to the VFX team, the work is done frame by frame, with each minute consisting of thousands of frames. The complexity of enhancing each frame adds to the time and effort, depending on the level of detailing required in every shot.

Despite the delay, the makers are focusing on delivering a high-quality cinematic experience without compromising on visuals. The team is taking extra time to ensure that the final output meets expectations, especially for the film’s action-heavy portions.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The film continues to generate strong buzz, and fans are now eagerly waiting for its release in June 2026.