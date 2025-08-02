Rajinikanth’s Coolie Shocks Fans With A Certificate from CBFC

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Tamil biggie, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most hyped films of the year. The buzz around the movie is sky-high not just in Tamil Nadu but also in Telugu states and overseas markets.

The film’s Telugu version has already grossed over $100K in USA pre-sales, and now Canada has joined the list of territories witnessing strong advance bookings.

In the midst of this massive anticipation, a surprising update has emerged – the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Coolie an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. This marks the first-ever Lokesh Kanagaraj film to receive such a rating.

While the exact reason behind the ‘A’ certificate is yet to be revealed, speculation is rife about whether it is due to intense action sequences or some other factor. Fans will have to wait for the detailed censor report for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the makers, including music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, are actively promoting the film through media interactions, further boosting the already sky-high expectations.

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie is all set for a grand worldwide release on August 14.