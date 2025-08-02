UPI Hits Historic High in July: 1,947 Crore Transactions, ₹25.1 Lakh Crore Processed

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to dominate India’s digital payments ecosystem, recording a fresh all-time high of 1,947 crore transactions in July 2025—a 35% increase compared to the same month last year.

These transactions amounted to a massive ₹25.1 lakh crore, reflecting a 22% year-on-year rise in the value of money transferred through the platform.

This marks the highest monthly transaction volume and value ever seen on UPI.

Reports indicate that the average daily transaction count rose to 62.8 crore in July, up from 61.3 crore in June. The average daily transaction value also climbed to ₹80,919 crore, compared to ₹80,131 crore the previous month.

The numbers indicate not just strong and sustained momentum in consumer and merchant adoption, but also a growing comfort among users with digital transactions—especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Industry experts credit the platform’s continued success to innovations like credit on UPI, recurring payments, and government-led efforts promoting a cashless economy.

New UPI Regulations Come Into Effect from August 1

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new UPI rules effective August 1, 2025, which will enhance transactions by making them more efficient, transparent, and secure for users. The update will affect your day-to-day payment process if you are a PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or other UPI application user. The updated rules aim to ease the burden on the UPI system, avoid outages, and streamline transactions.

Key Changes:

Daily Limit of Balance Check: You will now only be allowed to check your bank balance 50 times a day in each UPI app. You will need to be more careful about how frequently you check your balance. Your available balance will be shown after every transaction though, so you'll always be aware of how much money you have to spend.

Autopay Time: Regularly scheduled bill payments shall be made in off-peak hours, i.e., before 10 am or after 9:30 pm. This adjustment shall ease the burden on the UPI system at peak hours.

Transaction Status Checks: You can check the status of a pending transaction only three times, with a 90-second gap between attempts. This means you'll need to wait a minute and a half before checking the status of a transaction again.

Recipient's Name Visibility: The recipient's registered name will be made visible together with the transaction ID on the UPI app in order to prevent fraudulent transactions. This extra security step will ensure that you are sending money to the correct individual.