Rajamouli, RGV To Play Cameos In Prabhas' Project K?

Prabhas is totally upset that his last outings Radhe Shyam to Adipurush have underperformed at the box office. Prabhas is desperately waiting to deliver the biggest hit of his career at the box office. Currently, Prabhas is working on two most anticipated films, namely Project K and Salaar.

The latest news we hear is that RGV and Rajamouli will be making a guest appearance in Project K aka Kalki 2898AD. With each passing day, the film is becoming a huge one. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are already part of the film. With the latest addition of Rajamouli and RGV, Project K is going to be the deadliest combo in TFI.

In case you haven't heard of it, Salaar's release date has been postponed, as the makers are yet to complete a lot of work. Salaar's new release could create problems for Project K, as the makers have locked their release date to Sankranthi. If Salaar's makers decide to release their film next year during Sankranthi, Project K's release date should be changed.

The makers of both Salaar and Project K are holding discussions about the release date without any clash so that there is a smooth flow at the box office.