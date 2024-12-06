Pushpa 2 Press Meet Cancelled: What are the Reasons?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Press Meet, which is scheduled to take place today (December 6), has been cancelled. While the exact reasons for the cancellation of the Pushpa 2 Post-Release media meeting are not known, it is buzzed that prevailing conditions have pushed Allu Arjun and the makers to cancel the press conference.

Allu Arjun along with his family visited Pushpa 2 premiere show at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024 night. This led to a stampede resulting in the loss of life - a 39-year-old mother Renuka while her 8-year-old son remains critical. A case has been filed against actor Allu Arjun for this incident. Following this, the Telangana state government has ordered to cancellation of the benefit shows for all the films. This is going to be a huge loss to upcoming big releases slated for Sankranthi 2025 including Ram Charan's Game Changer, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Nandamuri Balalkrishna's Dhaaku Maharaj.

As the media is all set to corner the Pushpa 2 team with these questions, the Pushpa 2 team has smartly avoided embarrassment and cancelled the press meet. With this all the questions of media are left unanswered.

