Priyanka Jain’s Cheetah Prank at Tirumala Draws Severe Criticism

Priyanka Jain, a former Bigg Boss contestant and Telugu TV actress, is facing backlash over a prank video filmed during her visit to Tirumala. In the video, she and her partner Shivakumar were seen pretending to spot a cheetah while climbing the sacred Tirumala steps. They dramatized the prank by adding effects like animal sounds and glowing eyes during post-production. This was part of their YouTube content creation efforts.

Devotees and officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have criticized the video for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy site, which is deeply revered by millions. The TTD has expressed its disapproval, emphasizing that such behavior is against the norms of devotion expected at the temple. The incident has also sparked outrage on social media, with many calling the prank insensitive to religious sentiments. The TTD is reportedly considering action, but the outcome remains uncertain.

