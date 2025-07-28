Prabhas, Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit to Release in Nine Languages – Filming Starts in September

After delivering a series of pan-India blockbusters, Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to headline his next high-octane action entertainer Spirit, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Touted as a “Pan-World” cinematic spectacle, the film brings together two of Indian cinema’s most dynamic forces.

Actress Tripti Dimri, who earned critical acclaim for her role in Vanga’s previous blockbuster Animal, steps into the spotlight as the leading lady opposite Prabhas for the first time. Their fresh on-screen pairing has already set high expectations among fans and industry circles.

The makers have officially locked the production schedule, with regular shooting expected to kick off by the end of September. Industry insiders are calling the project a grand cinematic journey that aims to break new ground for Indian films on the global stage.

Positioned as a global entertainer, Spirit will release in nine languages, underlining its massive scale and universal appeal. The big-budget venture is jointly produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the prestigious banners of Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series Films.

With its international vision, a star-studded team, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s powerful storytelling, Spirit is poised to become a defining chapter in Indian cinema’s global march.