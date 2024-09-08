Prabhas launches Mathu Vadalara 2 trailer 

Pan-India star Prabhas unveiled the Mathu Vadalara 2 trailer on Sunday. Later, he wished success to the makers and the team. The upcoming movie, which is a sequel to the blockbuster Mathu Vadalara, is making a lot of buzz ahead of its release.

With Prabhas launching its trailer, the upcoming film starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, is expected to do a great business at the box office. The film is slated for theatrical release on September 13, Friday.

The makers of the film are aggressively promoting the film with compelling teaser, promotional song and posters. The film is directed by Ritesh Rana and produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the banner of Clap Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers.

Sri Simha Koduri and Satya were shown as special agents for the HE team in the movie who kept skimming money from kidnappers they captured. The film storyline takes a twist when the duo accidentally kills someone. How, the special team chases them and the subsequent action sequences form the rest of the plot.

Thank you Rebel Star #Prabhas Garu for launching #MathuVadalara2 Trailer ❤️ ▶️ https://t.co/AOpBQqU52s Darlings, a super fun trailer launch video is on its way this evening. Stay tuned 💥💥 In cinemas on 13th September, 2024 ❤️‍🔥 A @RiteshRana sequel.#MV2 @Simhakoduri23… pic.twitter.com/6GgN63ZiMx — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 8, 2024

Also Read: Deepika Padukone trolled for THIS reason!