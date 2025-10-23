Prabhas Fauzi First Look Out: Director Hanu Raghavapudi in Focus

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated first look poster of Prabhas’s upcoming film “Fauzi” has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike. The poster’s grand visuals and Prabhas’s striking presence have generated a highly positive response across social media platforms.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is described as a period drama set in the 1940s, chronicling the story of a courageous Indian soldier from an untold chapter of the pre-Independence era. The film is expected to present an emotional and visually rich narrative, blending patriotism, love, and sacrifice.

For director Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi marks a major milestone in his career. Known for his emotionally driven romantic dramas, this project pushes him into uncharted territory — both in scale and star power.

So far, Hanu has collaborated with popular actors but never a pan-India star like Prabhas. With Fauzi, he takes on the dual challenge of managing a massive period backdrop and meeting sky-high audience expectations. Industry insiders see the film as a defining moment in Hanu’s directorial journey.

While Fauzi is expected to retain Hanu’s signature emotional depth and romantic undertones, it reportedly unfolds within a larger-than-life cinematic canvas.

The film features Imanvi as the female lead and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the most successful banners in Tollywood. Music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who previously collaborated with Hanu on Sita Ramam.

Fauzi is slated for a theatrical release in 2026, and expectations are sky-high as fans eagerly await to see Prabhas in a powerful new avatar.

With Fauzi, both Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi appear ready to deliver a film that blends emotion, history, and heroism—a cinematic experience poised to leave a lasting mark.