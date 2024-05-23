Phones Thrown at Janhvi Kapoor at IPL 2024 RCB Vs RR Match. Here is Why!

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves with her upcoming movie "Mr & Mrs Mahi," alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actress recently visited Ahmedabad to promote the film and also took the time to cheer for her favourite team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at a thrilling match against the Rajasthan Royals. Despite RCB's loss, a viral video captured Janhvi and her friend Orry enjoying the match in the stands, with fans even throwing their phones at them for selfies!

In the film, Rajkummar Rao portrays Mahendra, who supports his wife's dream of pursuing cricket professionally after failing to achieve his own cricketing aspirations. A recent video titled "Inside Mahendra's Mind" provided a closer look at Rajkummar's character, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses and insights from the crew.

"Mr & Mrs Mahi," produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, and directed by Sharan Sharma, is set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.