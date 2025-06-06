OTT Releases This Friday, June 6: Single, Jaat, Lal Salaam and More

This Friday brings an exciting lineup of movies and series across popular OTT platforms. Telugu viewers can look forward to notable titles like Single, Jaat, Lal Salaam, Ground Zero, Bhol Chuk Maph, and Jigel. Additionally, dubbed releases such as Vadakkan and O Yumudi Premakatha are also now available. Alongside these films, the Telugu web series Devika & Danny is generating buzz among audiences.

Here’s a quick look at what’s new on each platform:

Amazon Prime Video

Single (Telugu)

Sushil Sujit (Marathi)

Bengal 1947: The Untold Story (Hindi)

Mat Lock Season 1 (English series)

Jorakayya Tattunga (Tamil)

Ground Zero (Hindi)

Bhol Chuk Maph (Hindi)

Until Dawn (English)

Gulkand (Marathi)

Paris in Bali (Indonesian)

The Accountant 2 (Telugu dubbed)

Hotstar

Devika & Danny (Telugu series)

Get Away (English)

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 (English series)

Predator: Killer of Killers (English)

Y 2 K (English)

Netflix

K.O. (English)

Mercy for None (Korean series)

Straw (English)

The Survivors (English series)

Golden Sixteens Season 1 (Japanese reality show)

Jaat (Telugu)

Zee5

Chal Kapatt (Hindi series)

Sun NXT

Lal Salaam (Telugu dubbed)

Jigel (Telugu)

Aha

Vadakkan (Telugu dubbed)

O Yumudi Premakatha (Telugu dubbed)

Lionsgate Play

Chaurya Patham (Telugu)

Code 8 (English)

High Forces (Chinese)

MX Player

Lafange (Hindi series)

Book My Show

The Last Wish (Telugu dubbed)

Manorama Max

Path (Malayalam)

With such a diverse range of films and shows, there’s something for every viewer this weekend. Whether you prefer originals, dubbed versions, or international content, OTT platforms have you covered.