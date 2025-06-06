OTT Releases This Friday, June 6: Single, Jaat, Lal Salaam and More
This Friday brings an exciting lineup of movies and series across popular OTT platforms. Telugu viewers can look forward to notable titles like Single, Jaat, Lal Salaam, Ground Zero, Bhol Chuk Maph, and Jigel. Additionally, dubbed releases such as Vadakkan and O Yumudi Premakatha are also now available. Alongside these films, the Telugu web series Devika & Danny is generating buzz among audiences.
Here’s a quick look at what’s new on each platform:
Amazon Prime Video
- Single (Telugu)
- Sushil Sujit (Marathi)
- Bengal 1947: The Untold Story (Hindi)
- Mat Lock Season 1 (English series)
- Jorakayya Tattunga (Tamil)
- Ground Zero (Hindi)
- Bhol Chuk Maph (Hindi)
- Until Dawn (English)
- Gulkand (Marathi)
- Paris in Bali (Indonesian)
- The Accountant 2 (Telugu dubbed)
Hotstar
- Devika & Danny (Telugu series)
- Get Away (English)
- Phineas and Ferb Season 5 (English series)
- Predator: Killer of Killers (English)
- Y 2 K (English)
Netflix
- K.O. (English)
- Mercy for None (Korean series)
- Straw (English)
- The Survivors (English series)
- Golden Sixteens Season 1 (Japanese reality show)
- Jaat (Telugu)
Zee5
- Chal Kapatt (Hindi series)
Sun NXT
- Lal Salaam (Telugu dubbed)
- Jigel (Telugu)
Aha
- Vadakkan (Telugu dubbed)
- O Yumudi Premakatha (Telugu dubbed)
- Lionsgate Play
- Chaurya Patham (Telugu)
- Code 8 (English)
- High Forces (Chinese)
MX Player
- Lafange (Hindi series)
Book My Show
- The Last Wish (Telugu dubbed)
Manorama Max
- Path (Malayalam)
With such a diverse range of films and shows, there’s something for every viewer this weekend. Whether you prefer originals, dubbed versions, or international content, OTT platforms have you covered.