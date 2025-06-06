Housefull 5 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar's Murder Mystery Comedy Rejected by Audiences!

For long, Akshay Kumar has been trying to get a solid hit at the box office, and even though some of his films of late have worked wonders, most of them failed to provide relief to the Bollywood star. But Akshay is relentless. He keeps coming up with a new movie every month, and irrespective of whether they perform or not, Akshay comes as an inspiration to many who want to pursue excellence.

The Bollywood star has now come up with Housefull 5, the latest comedy thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani, with a story from renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is a murder mystery, and the film garnered enough attention before its release due to the fact that it has two different climaxes, and in each one, there are two different murderers.

This is a good enough reason that has turned out to be Housefull 5's USP for audiences to come and watch in the theaters, and the same has happened as advanced bookings have shown great promise so far. Even though Housefull-like comedies have lost their flavor and touch in Bollywood, it remains to be seen if this film survives the intense lens that audiences start to watch comedies from.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to this murder mystery comedy from Akshay Kumar and his gang.

going to housefull 5 with expectations is like losing chess to a dog — misssexypayal (@misssexypayaI) June 6, 2025

The reason to watch the Housefull 5 movie is only Chitrangada Singh, Nargis, Jacqueline, Sonam and soundarya and nothing else.#Housefull5 — Michael (@Farewell_Ruined) June 6, 2025

🎬 Housefull 5 Rating: 2.5/5 ⭐⭐✨ The comedy is loud, the cast is big, but the laughs? Not guaranteed this time. 😅

Many viewers feel Housefull 5 is just another repeat — same style, same gags, just a new setup on a cruise ship. 🚢

Even the surprise murder mystery twist… pic.twitter.com/xT7ziVHL0n — Bollywood Critics (@BollyCritBuzz) June 6, 2025

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Housefull 5 is fun in parts! Akshay Kumar steals the show with his comedy timing. Guitar scene and interval block are highlights. Thodi messy story hai, but good for timepass!#Housefull5 #Housefull5Review — MovieXrayLab (@MovieXrayLab) June 6, 2025

While Housefull 5 may not appeal to everyone, it has garnered positive reviews from some, and it remains to be seen if these positive reviews translate into significant weekend box office numbers.