The Old Guard 2 Review: Netflix’s Immortal Sequel Falls Short

Five years after Netflix introduced audiences to a team of immortal warriors in The Old Guard, the franchise is back with a sequel — but this time, the energy is missing in action.

A Flashy Yet Hollow Opening

The Old Guard 2 kicks off with a slick, ultra-violent sequence that feels like a throwback to classic James Bond intros. Charlize Theron’s Andy, sporting dark hair and sunglasses, leads her immortal crew into a heavily guarded villa. The team — think The A-Team, but undead — silently eliminate their targets with ruthless efficiency.

Their mission? To reach a mysterious figure in red silk pajamas, who, like the rest of the henchmen, doesn’t survive the opening act. It’s a stylish, almost over-the-top scene, but one that offers little substance — more flash than impact.

The Action Slows Down… A Lot

Once the team regroups, the tone shifts from spy-thriller to something closer to Fast & Furious — minus the adrenaline. Instead, The Old Guard 2 becomes a slower, gloomier film that takes itself too seriously. There’s a surprising lack of urgency for a movie about immortals, vengeance, and world-threatening danger.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who helmed the original, did not return for the sequel. Stepping in is Victoria Mahoney, whose direction lacks the first film’s momentum and flair. The result? A movie that feels more The Languid and the Bothered than Fast and the Furious.

A Plot Heavy on Lore, Light on Impact

Co-written by Greg Rucka (creator of the original graphic novel series) and Sarah L. Walker, The Old Guard 2 leans heavily into its mythology. The big emotional hook — that immortality can vanish without warning — drives the narrative, especially for Andy, who lost her immortality in the first film.

Andy’s past comes back to haunt her through Quynh (Veronica Van), an old ally turned enemy. Once condemned for witchcraft and imprisoned in an iron maiden underwater, Quynh now seeks revenge. She’s joined by a new character named Discord (Uma Thurman), a mysterious corporate villain with a medieval past and modern attitude.

Highlights That Don’t Last

There are brief moments where The Old Guard 2 shows glimpses of brilliance. One standout scene features Andy walking through Rome as the setting morphs into the past — a visually stunning moment that hints at the emotional depth the film could’ve explored more.

Another highlight is the face-off between Andy and Quynh in a narrow alleyway — a fight scene that injects much-needed tension and excitement. But these moments are few and far between.

A Stellar Cast That Deserves Better

Charlize Theron remains a commanding screen presence, and KiKi Layne’s Nile still brings a fierce intensity to her role. Henry Golding joins the cast as Tuah, a new immortal, but he’s underused. Matthias Schoenaerts’ Booker is now seeking redemption, but his storyline leans too heavily on brooding regret.

Chiwetel Ejiofor brings some gravitas as CIA-agent-turned-ally Copley, delivering exposition with elegance — even when explaining that the villain plans to blow up a Chinese nuclear reactor hidden in Indonesia. But when the most exciting part of your film is a threat to “the core,” you know something’s off.

Final Verdict

The Old Guard 2 tries to elevate its comic-book source material into a profound cinematic experience, but ends up bogged down by exposition, clichés, and a lack of urgency. While the first film had energy and drive, the sequel feels overly solemn — and oddly static for a story about immortals locked in an eternal battle.

