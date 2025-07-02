IPS Officer Siddharth Kaushal Bids Farewell, Applies for Voluntary Retirement

In a shocking development, IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal — who has served as Superintendent of Police in Krishna, Prakasam, and YSR districts — has applied for voluntary retirement from service.

According to sources in bureaucratic circles, Kaushal’s decision comes amid growing concerns over the TDP government's alleged targeting of police officers since taking office last year.

It is worth noting that the state government has reportedly delayed postings to 24 IPS officers and 119 officers at the Additional SP and DSP levels. A few of the 24 IPS officers were eventually given non-priority postings after a prolonged wait.

The TDP government has been accused of launching a targeted crackdown on senior DGP-level officers, including PSR Anjaneyulu, PV Sunil Kumar, Additional DG Sanjay, IG Kanthi Rana Tata, and DIG Vishal Gunni. These officers have faced multiple cases and have been suspended from service.

Siddharth Kaushal is currently serving as SP (Administration) in the DGP office. If his VRS request is accepted, he is expected to join a corporate firm in Delhi.

In a press statement, Kaushal confirmed his decision to resign from the Indian Police Service, stating that it was made purely on “personal grounds after deep personal reflection.” An IIM graduate, Kaushal emphasised that the move aligns with his long-term goals and his family’s wishes.

He categorically dismissed media reports linking his resignation to alleged harassment or external pressure, calling such claims “completely baseless and misleading.”

Notably, Kaushal is not the first IPS officer to distance himself from service in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, IG Vineet Brijlal left the state to join central services. Observers say many officers are feeling the pressure under the state’s controversial "Red Book Rule".