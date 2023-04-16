Official: Suriya 42 Titled "Kanguva"

Tamil superstar Suriya’s Suriya 42, also featuring Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and many others, written and directed by Siva is up for release in early 2024.

The Production company Studio Green has now announced the title of Suriya 42 film as ‘KANGUVA’, which means a man with power of fire and a saga of a mighty valiant Hero. As the film is being made in 10 languages in 3D, a common title was required to connect with all language audiences. Hence, the title ‘KANGUVA’ is finalized for all languages and announced today.

The film is Produced by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod.

The film is written and directed by Siva and the team comprises of Director of Photography Vetri Palanisamy, Music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

Already 50 percent of the film is completed and the balance shall be completed in the coming months. This action entertainer in 3D will present the story of mighty valiant Hero in various avatars and will be a mass entertainer, that will connect with all types of audience.

As the film involves many action sequences, high level of VFX and CGI, the post-production work is expected to take time and hence the film will release in early 2024.

