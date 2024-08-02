NTR and Janhvi Kapoor New Look from Devara

Aug 02, 2024, 17:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Devara Second Single on August 5

Devara being directed by Koratala Siva has NTR, Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles

Saif Ali Khan plays antagonist in Devera

Devara has music by Anirudh Ravichander

Here is the new look of 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part-1. Touted to be a high-voltage action thriller, Devara second single is all set for release on August 5, 2024. The makers revealed it through an official announcement. Devara has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Being directed by Koratala Siva, of Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage fame, the film has Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the baddie. Devara is largely revolves around sea, blood and violence.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Devara
Devara Second Song
Devara Second Single
ntr
Janhvi Kapoor
Saif ali khan
Anirudh Ravichander
Koratala Siva
Advertisement
Back to Top