NTR and Janhvi Kapoor New Look from Devara

Here is the new look of 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part-1. Touted to be a high-voltage action thriller, Devara second single is all set for release on August 5, 2024. The makers revealed it through an official announcement. Devara has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Being directed by Koratala Siva, of Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage fame, the film has Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the baddie. Devara is largely revolves around sea, blood and violence.