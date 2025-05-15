No Pakistan Angle in Hrithik-Jr NTR’s War 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Sources Say

Following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam and the Indian government’s launch of Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, and their influence is now being felt in the film industry. With rising national sentiment, Bollywood is carefully re-evaluating upcoming releases to ensure they don’t provoke controversy.

War 2 and Alpha Clear of Political Triggers

According to sources close to Yash Raj Films, their much-anticipated action dramas, War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt, are free from any narratives involving Pakistan. Both films are part of a larger cinematic universe rooted in espionage, and are said to be nearly complete.

“There’s no mention or implication regarding Pakistan in either script. The studio has conducted thorough checks,” said an insider associated with the production.

Sarzameen Being Edited for Contextual Sensitivity

On the other hand, Sarzameen, a politically charged drama starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently under internal review. Set in the Kashmir region, the film doesn’t directly address India-Pakistan relations, but certain segments are now being revised to align with the shifting socio-political landscape.

“Given the current environment, the filmmakers are revisiting some key scenes. The release, originally expected at the end of May, will now be delayed,” a crew member confirmed.

Partition-Era Drama Lahore 1947 Also Reconsidered

Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, is undergoing a similar scrutiny. Set against the backdrop of India’s partition, the film’s emotional and political tone is now being weighed against prevailing public sentiment.

“The story may require adjustments. It’s important that it doesn’t appear tone-deaf to the current mood of the nation,” an industry insider noted.

Significant Changes on the Table

There’s growing speculation within industry circles that some of these projects could undergo major overhauls. From rewriting major scenes to potentially removing entire characters, filmmakers are being urged to strike a balance between storytelling and national responsibility.

“Decisions haven’t been finalised, but the content will need to evolve with the times,” said a person familiar with the developments.

As India navigates a heightened state of national awareness, Bollywood is exercising caution, aiming to avoid stoking tensions while continuing to entertain a sensitive audience.