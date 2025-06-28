Nithiin Unhappy With Thammudu Title? Here’s What He Said

Telugu actor Nithiin, known for being a die-hard fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, is gearing up for the release of his latest film titled Thammudu. But choosing that title wasn’t a smooth decision for the actor. In fact, in a recent interview, Nithiin candidly admitted he was initially uncomfortable with it—and for good reason.

The name Thammudu holds a special place in the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s 1999 cult classic. Nithiin acknowledged the emotional weight the title carries and revealed his concerns about reusing such a revered name.

“I thought people would troll me for reusing the same name again, especially since I’m a big fan of Pawan garu,” Nithiin shared.

His apprehension stemmed not from fear of criticism alone, but from genuine respect. “Thammudu is not just a film—it’s an emotion for many fans, including myself,” he added.

Despite his reservations, the film’s producer Dil Raju and director Venu Sreeram were firm in their vision. They believed the story they were telling demanded that title—no other name would capture its essence. Over time, Nithiin agreed, albeit with the weight of expectations looming large.

The actor made it clear: this isn’t a remake. Instead, it’s a new story that shares a title with a legend. And while comparisons are inevitable, Nithiin’s honesty and humility in addressing the decision may work in his favor.

Set for a theatrical release on July 4, Thammudu will face both scrutiny and anticipation. The big question remains—will audiences embrace this new Thammudu as a fresh chapter or cling to the original's legacy?

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: Nithiin is stepping into this release fully aware of the title's legacy—and with deep respect for the name that inspired it.