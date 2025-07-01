Netflix Teams Up with NASA to Stream Rocket Launches and Spacewalks

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with NASA to bring the wonders of space directly to viewers' screens, offering live streams of rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and stunning views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

In an official blog post on Monday, Netflix revealed it will soon begin streaming content from NASA+, the U.S. space agency’s digital platform. "Whether you're a die-hard space nerd or someone who just really, really enjoys seeing Earth glow from 250 miles up, the countdown has officially begun," Netflix said in its announcement.

What to Expect from the NASA+ Feed on Netflix

Viewers can look forward to high-definition live streams of rocket launches, real-time footage of astronauts walking in space, and breathtaking views of Earth as seen from the ISS. The partnership promises to deliver "jaw-dropping Earth views," and spacewalks that are "guaranteed to make your palms sweat," according to Netflix.

NASA says this move aligns with its longstanding mission to engage the public in its space exploration journey. “Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, General Manager of NASA+. “We’re committed to inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Importantly, NASA+ programming will remain completely free and accessible through NASA’s official website and mobile app.

Expanding Global Content Through Strategic Deals

This NASA collaboration follows Netflix’s recent content deal with French broadcaster TF1, announced earlier this month — its first partnership with a major traditional TV network. Launching in summer 2026, the deal will give Netflix subscribers in France access to five major TV channels and an additional streaming platform.

The terms of both deals have not been disclosed. However, they signal Netflix’s growing strategy to diversify its offerings by partnering with high-profile institutions and broadcasters.

In late 2024, Netflix took its first steps into livestreaming, featuring two NFL games and a high-profile boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

With the new NASA+ feed, Netflix is now venturing beyond entertainment to offer immersive, educational, and awe-inspiring content — bringing outer space just a click away for its global audience.