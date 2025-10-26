Napoleon Returns Title Glimpse Unveiled: Director Vassishta Wishes Blockbuster Success to Team

The title and glimpses of the fourth production venture from Acharya Creations, directed by Anand Ravi and produced by Bhogendra Gupta, were officially unveiled on Sunday, October 26. Starring Anand Ravi and Divi in the lead roles, the film has been titled Napoleon Returns. The launch event was attended by directors Vassishta, Sai Rajesh, and Anil Vishwanath and Vamsi Nandipati as special guests.

Director Vassishta said, “I came here especially for Ravi anna. He made Napoleon with the concept of ‘shadow’ disappearance, and now I realize that even a story can be written with the animal ghost. I know the story of this movie - it’s going to be wonderful. I wish Napoleon Returns great success.”

Director Sai Rajesh said, “I’m here for Anand Ravi. Vasshishta, Anand Ravi, and I are good friends. The title Napoleon Returns is fantastic. I hope this movie brings Anand Ravi a big success. All the best to the entire team.”

Director Anil Vishwanath said, “I worked on Anand Ravi’s first film. He’s like a mentor to me. I really like his writing style - his hook points are always very strong. I also know this film’s story; it’s very engaging. The Polimera concept came to life because of Gupta garu. My best wishes to everyone.”

Producer Bhogendra Gupta said, “Many thanks to Sai Rajesh, Vassishta, and Anil for being here. Anand worked very hard on this story, spending almost a year and a half just on pre-production. We’re coming forward with a strong and unique subject.”

Hero and director Anand Ravi said, “I thank Vassishta, Sai Rajesh, and Anil for joining us. Throughout this journey, Gupta garu has supported me immensely. I’ve directed Parents, Pratinidhi, Napoleon, and Korameenu. People know me, but I haven’t yet received the success and recognition I’ve been looking for. I’m confident Napoleon Returns will bring me both. The film is an out-and-out entertainer. The story revolves around a unique concept - a nine-month-old baby’s soul. No one has explored such a theme before. I’ll share more details about the film soon.”

Actress Divi said, “I met Anand Ravi after Napoleon. I’m thankful to him for giving me such a good role. I loved the story when he narrated it to me. Everyone will soon come to know more about this movie.”