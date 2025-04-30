Nani's HIT 3 Locks Final Runtime at 2.30 Hours After 10-Minute Climax Cut

The Natural Star HIT 3, Nani's next movie, is getting ready for its world premiere on May 1. The star is continuously promoting the movie in every language. Once the censorship procedures are finished, the final content is prepared and even sent out. Nani is confident about HIT 3 after seeing the final edit on Sunday. Following a string of errors in his earlier projects, he is paying close attention to the final runtime.

HIT 3's final runtime is set at two hours and thirty minutes. Director Sailesh and his team has reduced the final output by ten minutes according to the Censor Board's advice. Now, Nani is paying closer attention to HIT 3. The movie generated the necessary buzz, and its pre-release sales are outstanding. HIT 3 is scheduled to face Suriya's Retro on May 1.