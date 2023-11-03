Nagarjuna Unveils the Second Song from 'Shantala' 

Shantala, a period film, is proudly presented by KS Rama Rao, with Dr. Irrinki Suresh from Indo-American Arts serving as the producer, and directed by the talented Trivikram Seshu. The movie stars Ashlesha Thakur, renowned for her role in Amazon's "Family Man," in the lead role, alongside Nihal Kodhaty as the hero.

The heartwarming melody 'Cheli Mohame' song from Shantala was unveiled by none other than the iconic hero, Nagarjuna. After watching the song, Nagarjuna garu extended his best wishes to the Shantala team.

At the event, the film unit members expressed their joy and heartfelt gratitude to the KING Nagarjuna garu for his unwavering support. They also highlighted the positive reception of the first song, 'Rise of Shantala,' released by the Master director Tivikram garu, and expressed their gratitude to everyone for their support.

Shantala is a film inspired by a true story that unfolded in Halibedu and Belur, and it is scheduled for release on November 17th. Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his sensational music in the super hit film 'Seetharamam,' has composed the music for 'Shantala.' The heart-touching harmony 'Cheli Mohame' is performed by S.P.B. Charan, with lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth, and it has been released through Aditya Music."