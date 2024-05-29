Nag Ashwin Invites Elon Musk to Drive 'Kalki 2898 AD' Car Bujji

Tollywood director Nag Ashwin extended an invitation to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to drive the massive electric vehicle featured in his upcoming film, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Ashwin also requested a photo opportunity with Musk's Cybertruck alongside Bujji.

On May 29, Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter) to invite Elon Musk to drive their fully electric 6-ton vehicle, #Bujji. He described it as an engineering marvel made in India and suggested that it would be a great photo opportunity alongside Musk's Cybertruck.

Fans quickly flooded Ashwin's post with enthusiastic responses, expressing excitement about the director's initiative to involve the renowned tech entrepreneur.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is an ambitious Indian sci-fi thriller touted as Ashwin's dream project. The film boasts a massive budget, an ensemble cast, and cutting-edge visual effects aimed at redefining the genre in India.

The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The supporting cast features Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others. Produced by C. Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

Kalki 2898 AD has generated significant buzz after the unveiling of Bujji. The engineering marvel has garnered praise from celebrities like Naga Chaitanya and F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.