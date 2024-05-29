Suparn Varma of 'The Family Man' fame teams up with Vinod Bhanushali for 3-film deal

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Director-writer Suparn S Varma, who is known for ‘The Family Man’, ‘Rana Naidu’ and ‘The Trial’, has inked a 3-film deal with Vinod Bhanushali.

The two had earlier collaborated on ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ starring Manoj Bajpayee which was also creatively produced by Suparn. The director will take the reins of an upcoming film, which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film, produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, is set to go on floors early next year. Further details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Talking about the partnership, Suparn said: "I am excited to join forces with Bhanushali Studios Limited, a studio that is synonymous with excellence and creativity. Together, we aim to create films that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact just like ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ did.”

Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited said: "We are delighted to have such a talented and visionary director to the Bhanushali Studios family again after ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’. Suparn’s impressive body of work and innovative approach to storytelling are perfectly aligned with our mission to produce compelling and diverse films. We are confident that this collaboration will result in extraordinary cinematic experiences for audiences worldwide.”

