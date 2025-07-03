Movies Piracy: Kiran Kumar Arrested for Selling 65 Pirated Films Online

In a shocking expose, police have discovered a huge film piracy racket that is said to have caused a whopping loss of Rs. 3,700 crore to Telugu and Tamil cinema industries in 2024. The suspect, who has been named Kiran Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, was recently arrested with regard to the big-ticket piracy racket.

Andhra Man Leaks 65 Movies, Causes Rs 3,700 Cr Loss to Telugu, Tamil Cinema

As per officials, Kumar has been engaged in illegally copying newly launched films straight from cinema halls onto his mobile phone. Such pirated copies were further sold to well-known piracy websites like MovieRules and Tamil MV. Authorities till date have found at least 65 films pirated through this network, although the actual figure could be more.

Kumar is said to have charged between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 80,000 per film, based on the demand and release size of the film. With a few big-ticket blockbusters included among the pirated offerings, the total loss to producers, distributors, and cinema owners has reached worrisome proportions.

Police officials said the piracy ring was well-established with several collaborators helping distribute and upload content on various platforms. The Telugu Film Chamber and some production houses have complimented the police for the arrest, calling for strict action against all of them.

As more investigations go on, further arrests are imminent in the next few days. The case has again raised the increasing threat of piracy in the Indian entertainment world and the need for increased enforcement and digital protection.