Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ Locks Its Release Date for November 6, 2025

The makers of the highly anticipated film Vrusshabha have officially announced a grand worldwide theatrical release on 6th November 2025, promising audiences a cinematic spectacle like never before.

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is a sweeping saga of love, destiny, and vengeance, exploring the unbreakable bond between a father and son.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, “We are thrilled to announce that our magnum opus Vrusshabha will release on 6th November. It’s a story close to my heart, filled with powerful emotions, larger than life drama, and a celebration of Indian cinema’s grandeur. We cannot wait to bring Vrusshabha to audiences worldwide.”

Speaking on the occasion, director Nanda Kishore said, “With Vrusshabha, we set out to create an epic that is as emotionally charged as it is visually breathtaking. This film is about relationships, sacrifice, and destiny colliding in ways that will leave audiences deeply moved. Breathing life into a story so unique and

complex has been a mammoth effort from the entire team. I’m thrilled that audiences worldwide will finally experience it when it releases on 6th November 2025”.

The recently unveiled teaser introduced audiences to Mohanlal in a commanding avatar as a warrior king, carrying the powerful message: “When DesDny Calls, Blood Must Answer.” With the evocative tagline Reborn Love – A Love So Strong, It Defies Death, the teaser impressed cinema lovers nationwide, ending with a dramatic transition between past and present that led audiences intrigued by the story’s dual worlds.

Starring Mohanlal, alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, the film also features a strong ensemble cast, with additional names to be announced. The film features music by Sam CS and sound design by Resul Pookutty, dialogues from SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik, and high-octane action sequences by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil.

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Vrusshabha is an epic action cinematic journey exploring the emotional bond between a father and son. The film blends action, drama, and visual spectacle with deeply moving storytelling.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with releases in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set to be one of the most memorable cinematic events of 2025. Worldwide Release: 6th November 2025