Meet the characters ahead of Kalki 2898 AD release

Kalki 2898 AD releasing soon: Only a few hours are left for the global release of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in pivotal role. The fans of pan-India star Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the early show which will begin in the wee hours of Thursday, June 27.

The advance booking of the highly anticipated movie has so far sold over 10 lakh tickets for the opening day. The film has earned over Rs 37 crore through advance booking for the first day of the movie release. The film is predicted to cross Rs 200 crore on the release date, according to the trade sources. Meanwhile, let’s give you a break down on the ensemble star cast and their characters in the sci-fi movie.

Prabhas - The pan India star’s character’s name is Bhairava, who is shown as a bounty hunter in the movie. Bhairava’s ultimate aim is to enter the complex.

Amitabh Bachchan - Big B is playing the pivotal role of Ashwatthama whose mission is to protect Deepika Padukone's character and her unborn child. In the trailer, the Bollywood icon was shown covered in bandages.

Kamal Haasan - The Tamil superstar is essaying the role of antagonist Supreme Yaskin in the movie.

Deepika Padukone - she will be seen portraying the role of Sumati (SUM-80). The trailer revealed that her character is on the run while carrying the Kalki avatar.

Prabhas’ car Bujji - Prabhas' futuristic car Bujji was introduced as Bhairava’s assistant and it helps him in achieving his mission.

Disha Patani - she will be playing the role of Roxie in the sci-fi movie. She will be seen doing some high-octane scenes in the film.

Meanwhile, the buzz is Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda, Nani and Mrunal Thakur will be doing a cameo in the most awaited film of the year. Their characters were not revealed by the makers yet.

