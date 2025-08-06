Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli’s SSMB29 Faces Major Script Changes: Deva Katta Joins!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most ambitious project yet, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is facing significant changes even as shooting continues. The untitled jungle action-adventure, touted as Rajamouli’s second-most expensive film after Baahubali (and bigger than RRR in budget), has been in the works for a while but has encountered multiple roadblocks.

Initially, the team struggled with casting decisions. When Priyanka Chopra Jonas came on board, her role had to be restructured to fit the story. Location scouting also hit a snag, with several planned shooting spots dropped due to political unrest in the regions.

Now, the biggest shake-up comes in the form of script revisions. According to sources, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have brought in acclaimed director-writer Deva Katta to “doctor” the script and rework certain portions.

“Even as the shooting continues, parts of the script are being rewritten,” a source close to the production revealed.

Despite the changes, the film remains one of the most anticipated Indian projects, with fans eager to see Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu collaborate for the first time on a globe-spanning adventure.