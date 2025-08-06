Deva Katta Denies Joining Rajamouli - Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 Script

The much-anticipated movie, which has already brought global attention towards the Telugu movie ever since its announcement, is Rajamouli—Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 (working title). The movie has been in the headlines since its announcement. One such piece of news has been going viral on social media; Rajamouli's dissatisfaction with the script led to hiring Deva Katta for major changes.

Amidst the ongoing controversy of Deva Katta’s joining the SSMB 29 Project as a scriptwriter, the writer-cum-director has given a clarification that he would not be part of Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu’s movie. Saying that “I am neither approached by Rajamouli nor his team to join for SSMB29. Rajamouli is a visionary director. He does not need to make changes in the script throughout the shoot. The film has already begun shooting, and nearly 30% of filming is done. Making changes in the script can lead to uncertainties in the film.”

On the other hand, rumours have been circulating in social and mainstream media that Rajamouli has hired Deva Katta to make changes to the script. As aforesaid, Deva Katta has denied the rumours swirling in the media. Rajamouli’s father, Rajendra Prasad, has delivered the script for SSMB 29, which is said to be a jungle-based action drama. Rajendra Prasad is a well-known writer in the Telugu film industry for his previous films RRR, the Bahubali series, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and other Rajamouli movies.

Despite the viral news, the film remains one of the most anticipated Indian projects, with fans eager to see Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu collaborate for the first time on a globe-spanning adventure.

